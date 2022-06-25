Hyderabad: Youth electrocuted in Musheerabad

Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: A youngster was electrocuted after a live wire snapped and fell on him at Bholakpur in Musheerabad on Friday late night.

Police said the live electric wire got entangled to the top of a truck and snapped, after which it fell on Mohd Sameer (25), a resident of Bholakpur, who was riding behind the truck. He died on the spot.

Officials said Sameer was returning home after collecting dues from some hotels for samosas supplied by his father. Local residents alleged that negligence by electricity authorities led to the tragedy.

The Musheerabad police registered a case and took up investigation.