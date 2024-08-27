Hyderabad: Father dies, daughter injured in a road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died on the spot while his daughter was injured after the scooter they were travelling was hit by a rashly driven car at Muraharipalli ‘X’ road in Medchal on the city outskirts on Monday night.

The victim, Pankaj Ram (50), a resident of Medchal, who was driving the scooter with his daughter Puja Kumari as pillion rider, was crossing the road, when the mishap occurred.

Police said when they reached Muraharipalli junction, the driver of the car who was driving rashly lost control of the wheel and crashed into the scooter. While Pankaj Ram died on spot, his daughter who survived with injuries is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Medchal police have taken the car driver into custody.