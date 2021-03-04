Hyderabadi baker’s customised cakes gaining popularity

Originally from Uttarakhand and settled in Hyderabad, Manpreet’s biryani cake went viral in the Hyderabad Foodies group on Instagram and Facebook recently and she was flooded with orders

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: It’s not very often that one could get confused between a cake and a biryani. But that’s exactly what will happen if you order a cake from Manpreet Kaur. From pani puri and biryani cake to chole bhature and butter naan cake, the 37-year-old baker is attracting customers with her creative cakes.

Originally from Uttarakhand and settled in Hyderabad, Manpreet’s biryani cake went viral in the Hyderabad Foodies group on Instagram and Facebook recently and she was flooded with orders. “I’ve always had an artistic side to me. I was into arts and crafts from a young age. Soon, I developed a passion for baking, but I couldn’t take it up as a career due to family responsibilities,” she shares.

Though Manpreet took formal training in baking for a few years, she couldn’t start her own business as her daughter was still young. “During the lockdown, I began taking it seriously and started making customised cakes for the residents in Malaysian Township, Kukatpally, where I live. People started loving my customised cakes, and I now get two to seven orders per day. My kids have grown up now and I want to start focusing on starting my own bakery with my husband soon,” says Manpreet, who takes orders only in and around her area as of now.

Apart from cakes, the home baker also takes orders for garlic bread, pastries and chaat. For those living in other parts of the city, Manpreet has a pick-up option. “I spend anywhere between three to four hours designing each cake. The rice grains in the biryani are time-consuming and tough to make. I search the food pictures online and keep them in front of me when I’m designing. I use sugar paste to design them. Since my cakes are eggless, I charge a minimum of Rs 800 for one kg cake, but it all depends on the customisation,” she adds.

One can reach Manpreet at: 8056999889 or www.instagram.com/preeti_delights

