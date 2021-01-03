Hyderabadi sisters cater to connoisseurs of continental food

Sisters Apoorva and Deeksha launched Truckin’ Foodie in Secunderabad to make the cuisine available for residents of that part of city

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: To relish continental food in the city, one has to visit restaurants that specialise in that cuisine either in Banjara Hills or Jubilee hills or Gachibowli. But now, it is a thing of the past thanks to siblings Apoorva Marur and Deeksha Marur who understood the inconvenience this caused to connoisseurs only after shifting to the Yapral area.

“About a year ago, we moved to Yapral from Banjara Hills. Though we just fell in love with the place here, we also realised that there were not many options for good food like English breakfast and continental food except for a Chinese restaurant close by. As dad (Vijay Marur) used to manage The Gallery Café, this was his idea to start a similar type of outlet in this part of the town. Unfortunately, he passed away and so we decided that we will take it forward,” said Deeksha and Apoorva.

Daughters of late theatre and literary personality Vijay Marur, they need no introduction as far as the city gourmands are concerned. Apoorva and Deeksha felt food truck was the easiest to get into and the place they currently live in made more sense to have a food truck than a fixed restaurant. “Our entire mission was about the community; it’s definitely for them and it’s convenient for them to come and pick up a take-away,” says the elder sister Apoorva, also a filmmaker who directed ‘All About Michelle’ and has many ad films to her credit.

The food truck was purchased in January 2020 and the siblings expected their business to take off in April, but the lockdown did not allow them to do so. It has been around a month since the food truck which they named ‘Truckin Foodie’ started its operations in the Secunderabad area and it has already gained good response from the surrounding areas because of good word-of-mouth publicity for their quality, standards, and taste.

On supply is a huge range of eatables– they take all the bread orders a day ahead which can be customised accordingly. “We specialise in gluten-free bread, whole wheat bread, and other healthier options which aren’t easily available in this side of the town. Moreover, our breads are completely free from preservatives and artificial flavours. Of late, people are developing allergies to baking soda and baking powder, so we made sure our breads are free from these ingredients,” says Apoorva.

Bagel burgers are their speciality, from patties to the bread, the bagel is completely handmade by them while their best non-veg sellers are ‘Pulled lamb burger’ and ‘Bone pork sausage burger’.

“For vegetarians we have ‘Mushroom and spinach ravioli’ which is made with quinoa flour and is one of the fastest moving items in the vegetarian menu. Desserts like donuts in caramel to vanilla flavours, custard, and jams are in high demand,” says Apoorva, whose food truck can be seen at the exit of Mani Enclave.

“Truckin’ Foodie” is operational from Tuesday to Saturday from 12.30 pm to 9 pm and on Sunday, they are open from 10.30 am to 4 pm. It’s closed on Mondays. “I believe that food should be of high standard- I would want to eat it at any given time and if I can’t eat it, then definitely it’s not going to be served to anybody else. We are very particular about hygiene, and our staff came from five-star hotels with at least a three-year work experience,” concludes Apoorva, who has plans to expand the business soon and has acquired the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .