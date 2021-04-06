Hyderabadis losing sleep over mobile phones!

Almost 94% people are on phones just before hitting the sack, says a sleep study by Wakefit.co

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: Almost 94 per cent of people in Hyderabad are on their mobile phones just before hitting the sack, a sleep study taken up across the country has suggested.

Wakefit.com, the home solutions provider, in what it described as the country’s most extensive sleep study with more than one lakh responses over four years including 16,000 plus responses this year, has pointed out an increase in the number of individuals being on mobile phones just before they go to sleep.

“An alarming 94 per cent of Hyderabadis are on their mobile phones just before hitting the sack. The corresponding number was 91 per cent last year,” said Wakefit’s annual study, the Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS)-2021.

As per the findings in Hyderabad, 80 per cent respondents felt sleepy one to three days a week at work. While 26 per cent said they watched movies on the laptop or smartphone late into the night, 16 per cent worked on the laptop or smartphone from their bed.

“Understandably, the number of people suffering from back problems is rather high at 40 per cent while 90 per cent of respondents said they wake up at least once or twice at night,” the study said.

While some sleep-related parameters have deteriorated since 2020, this year’s GISS study also indicated the growing awareness about sleep in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. There were three top factors that Hyderabadis felt will help them in enhancing their quality of sleep.

“While 38 per cent respondents felt a better mattress can put them to deep sleep, 32 per cent said avoiding laptop/smartphone before sleep will improve their quality of sleep and 28 per cent felt adopting regular sleeping hours can help them with improved sleep,” the study said.

The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard is an ongoing survey and the 2021 edition received 16,000 plus responses, recorded from March 2020 to February 2021. It covered respondents in all Indian cities, across age groups, starting from 18 years. The survey has collected over one lakh responses to date for the last four years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .