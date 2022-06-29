Hyderabadis simply love this ‘tricky’ Turkish ice cream

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 03:01 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Photo: Instagram/theturkishicecream1

Hyderabad: Ice creams have always been one of the most favourite dessert options for many, irrespective of age. Imagine this sheer fun of enjoying the sweet savoury, with a value-add thanks to some engaging tricks at the ice cream stall. Yes, that is what is catching the attention of several Hyderabadis – the ‘tricky’ Turkish ice cream.

In the last few years, Hyderabad has witnessed a good increase in the number of Turkish ice cream stalls in the city – resulting in a growing craze, especially among youngsters.

“I first had a Turkish ice cream at an event in the city. The ice cream was softer and had a different taste than our usual ice creams available in the market. However, the added bonus was the tricks played at the stall. I was given the cone and the next moment it was taken off my hand even before I noticed. It is very much fun to actually chase the man’s hand for the ice cream,” shares Keerthana Eluri, an IT employee in the city.

Talking about this fun and engaging trick that has caught people’s attention, Jagbeer Singh, running a Turkish ice cream franchise in Kompally, shares, “The men doing the tricks are called jugglers. They usually have around six to seven different types of tricks to engage the customers. With the customer’s permission, they do the trick – which varies from person to person depending on their reactions. Many jugglers also improvise and learn newer tricks to keep it furthermore engaging.”

A treat for social media

While the colourful ice cream can be a good post-worthy picture, the tricks at the stall have been trending largely in several social media platforms. The crazy tricks and the reactions to it, which were previously seen in foreign countries, are now available in the Hyderabad city, raising the fun quotient, especially among youngsters.

What is Turkish ice cream?

Turkish ice cream, also known as Gelato, is a frozen treat that hails from Italy. The word ‘gelato’ actually means ‘ice cream’ in Italian. Although both gelato and usual ice creams contain milk, sugar and cream, gelato is softer and more flavourful when compared to the regular ice creams. Also, eggs are usually used in ice creams, which is not the case in Turkish ice creams.

Check out this cool video link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CX5HVUXPM8Q/