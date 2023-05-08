Hyderabad’s athletes Avik, Subhamitra in Indian team for Asia Pacific Masters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad athletes Avik Neogi and Subhamitra Chatterjee have been selected to represent India in the upcoming Asia Pacific Masters Games, scheduled to be held at Jeonbuk, South Korea from May 12 to 18.

Avik will compete in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in the 35+ age category. He had won a gold medal in the 100m and 200m events in the National Master Games.

Subhamitra, meanwhile, will represent India in the 100m, 5000m race walk and 400m hurdles in the 40+ age category. Both are being trained by Prof Rajesh Kumar, athletics coach.