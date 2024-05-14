Hyderabad’s Balakrishna is assistant coach for Indian handball team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 09:19 PM

B Balakrishna

Hyderabad: B Balakrishna, chief handball coach at Bhavans Handball Club, Hyderabad, has taken the role of an assistant coach for Indian Handball Men’s Team for the 4th Open Central Asian Handball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which began on May 14.

The Handball Club members and senior players extend their warmest wishes to Balakrishna.

