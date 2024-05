Telangana Football Association to host Indian women’s team camp starting May 16

TFA will host the camp for the Indian team in Aziznagar, Hyderabad to prepare for their friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 10:40 PM

The Indian squad will prepare for their friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4.

Hyderabad: Telangana Football Association (TFA) will host the Senior India Women’s Team camp at Sreenidi Deccan FC, Aziznagar, Hyderabad from May 16 to 28.

The 30-member squad will arrive at the camp in preparation for the upcoming two friendly matches against Uzbekistan’s Senior National Team scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4.

Also Read Telangana’s first female football coach has her goal set