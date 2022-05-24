Hyderabad’s creative house NRB providing platform for young artistes

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 12:03 AM, Tue - 24 May 22

Nation’s Rock Beat has 22 departments and more than 200 individuals all over India.

Hyderabad: For youngsters and hobbyists looking to spend their time during the weekends exploring something new and creative, the Nation’s Rock Beat, NRB for short, started in Bowenpally by Shriya Gupta, comes like a breath of fresh air.

The creative house works like a platform for creators and creative artistes, be it in music, dance, drama, creative arts or poetry – to showcase their talent. They have 22 different departments and more than 200 individuals working for NRB all over India.

“The motto of our creative house is to provide a platform for latent artistes i.e., artistes who are professionals working in a non-creative field but are passionate about an art form,” says Shriya, who works for an MNC in the city.

The NRB is for youngsters who want to prove their talent and are looking for a place or chance to perform. Individuals in their ambit are as diverse as they come, ranging from musical bands, dance groups and drama teams to art clubs and book clubs.

“We started with five to six members, and later people started approaching us. Now, we have more than 200 people from different backgrounds. We don’t charge them a single rupee but we make sure to give them the right place to learn and perform wherever they have openings,” says the 25-year-old.

Over 1,000 people all over India are connected with NRB’s community. They have been working in all forms of art for five years and currently have picked up their pace for the sixth year.

“It took us some time to select the location. People in Secunderabad have no place to go to experience live music or arts. We thought this would be the right place for the people who stay in Secunderabad,” says Shriya. “We have also collaborated with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and T-Hub, and have been a part of Hyderabad Literary Festival since 2017. We have performed various art forms in more than 500 venues, besides doing more than 100 online events successfully,” she adds.

The creative house is open only on Saturdays and Sundays. They also do shows in NGOs, and take up social activities for free. Those interested can reach them on \\\@the_nations_rock_beat\\\ on Instagram.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .