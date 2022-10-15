Hyderabad’s Esha shoots gold at ISSF World Championship

Hyderabad: Talented shooter from Hyderabad Esha Singh clinched gold medal in the 25m pistol event in the ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Saturday.

The city girl finished her qualification round in fourth place with a score of 581 and she came second in her ranking match to make it to the final medal round. In the eight series of five rapid fire shots in each final, Esha shot a five and then four rounds of four hits each, to emerge the most consistent and seal the gold medal.

She eventually got 29 hits in the medal match to overcome China’s Feng Sixuan who finished with 25. Miriam Jako of Hungary won bronze. After two silvers at the Lima Junior World Championships last year, this was her first junior worlds crown. Earlier, she also won a bronze medal in the junior girls team event in 25m pistol.