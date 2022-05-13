Hyderabad’s Esha Singh wins another gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Esha Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s young shooter Esha Singh added second gold in as many days when she won team gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Friday.

Esha, along with Manu Bhaker, Palak outplayed Georgians Salome Prodiashvili, Mariam Abramishvili and Mariami Prodiashvili by the same 16-8 margin to clinch top honours in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.

Esha had won a mixed team gold on Thursday along with Saurabh Chaudhary. India, on the day, added a total of four more gold medals. India’s tally currently stands at 14 medals, including eight gold and six silver.

