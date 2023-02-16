Hyderabad’s football fraternity mourns loss of Tulsidas Balaram

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 10:18 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: The football fraternity termed the loss of former Indian Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist footballer Tulasidas Balaram as a darkest day in Indian football.

Balaram, who played in 1956 and 1960 Olympics and a member of India’s golden days of football, was born in Hyderabad and was a product of Cantonment and late coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who was instrumental in Indian football’s rise in 1950 to late 60s.

Former Indian football captain Victor Amalraj said India has lost the Kohinoor of football. “He is one of the finest footballers of the country. He was also from Cantonment area from Secunderabad where we also come from. When I was playing in Kolkata, Balaram was the coach of the Bengal Nagpur Railways team. He used to watch me and appreciated my game many times. He was like my own brother,” said Amalraj.

“He is like the Kohinoor of Indian football. He was also favourite of late coach Rahim saab. Whenever we used to meet, he always spoke highly of Rahim saab and his immense contribution to the success of Indian and Hyderabad football,” added Amalraj.

Former international player and the secretary of Telangana Football Association GP Palguna said it was a tragic loss. “He was a great man. He was instrumental in the growth of Indian football. He was one of the stalwarts of the game. Whenever he came to Hyderabad, he said he wanted to see the glory days of football again. It is a dark day in Indian football.”

Meanwhile, Dhyanchand awardee and coach Shabbir Ali said Balaram was a kind-hearted person. “He was a gentle man and a very kind-hearted person. We used to meet him regularly and I have memorable interactions. He, Chuni Goswami and Pradeep Kumar Banerjee formed a formidable combination in the pitch.”