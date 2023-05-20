Hyderabad’s iconic Gokul Chat set to reopen on Sunday after renovation

After almost a week of extensive renovation work, Gokul Chat is ready to open its doors to the public, offering a refreshed space for its loyal customers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: Gokul Chat, the iconic eatery at Koti that has been serving mouth-watering delicacies to Hyderabadis for the past five decades, is now set to unveil its all-new renovated avatar this Sunday.

After almost a week of extensive renovation work, Gokul Chat is ready to open its doors to the public, offering a refreshed space for its loyal customers.

According to Dharmender, one of the proprietors of the eatery, the renovation efforts have left no stone unturned in enhancing the overall dining experience. “We are giving Gokul Chat a makeover from top to bottom. From tiles to upgraded wiring and everything in between, we’re working to deliver an elevated experience to our customers,” he said.

Established in 1973, Gokul Chat holds a special place in the hearts and taste buds of Hyderabadis. Over the years, this eatery has gained immense popularity for its chaat items, pani puri, and dahi vadas.

The decision to renovate the iconic eatery comes as part of staying relevant and meeting the evolving expectations of its clientele, according to Dharmender. The revamped space is expected to feature a modern aesthetic while preserving the charm and character that has endeared Gokul Chat to generations of food enthusiasts.