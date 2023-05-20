Hyderabad speed fest: First-ever night drag ignites city’s racing enthusiasts

Updated On - 02:50 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: The first edition of the Hyderabad Speed Fest, part of India’s premier festival series- The Elite Cup Drag Racing Series, took place on the Narsingi Service Road. The event marked the first-ever night drag race in the city and the return of the sport after a decade-long absence.

The Hyderabad Speed Fest, supported by the Deccan Heritage Automobile Association, HMDA, and the Government of Telangana, garnered significant interest among drag race and automobile enthusiasts from across India. With over 500 participants competing in 72 race classes, the event offered two nights of hardcore racing, stunting, and a variety of special segments.

Hyderabad, known for its impressive car collection, witnessed an incredible turnout of exclusive cars from manufacturers such as AMG, Ferrari, Lamborghini, GTR, Audi, and more. The supercar classes delivered blistering quarter-mile timings, with Imran Majid from Mumbai achieving a 9.5-second run in his tuned Nissan GTR.

The superbike category also showcased impressive performances, with Mohammed Riyaz from Hyderabad clocking an elapsed time of 9.3 seconds, marking a special victory for the local rider on home turf.

This year’s Hyderabad Speed Fest demonstrated the power of girl racers, with Uvashri Kannadasan Balajeyanthi achieving quarter-mile timings in a Skoda VRS, and Shweta Chithrode impressing the crowd on a tuned Suzuki Hayabusa.

The first edition of the Hyderabad Speed Fest and Round-2 of the Elite Cup Series attracted a record-breaking 500 racer entries and an impressive gathering of over 8,000 spectators over the two nights, making it one of India’s largest night race events. The event received official approval from the Motorsport Governing body of India, the FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sport Clubs of India).

The highlight was the quality of participation, which surpassed the sheer quantity. Every category offered something special, including 2-stroke and 4-stroke races, Indian modified cars, packed superbike classes, and a record turnout of exclusively tuned supercar classes.

Rongom Tagore Mukerji, the director of Elite Octane and the promoter of The Elite Cup, said, “I thank all who contributed immensely to make this edition a reality and especially the support from the Government of Telangana.” He also promised a mega second edition of the Hyderabad Speed Fest, known as “Hyderabad Speed Fest – Reloaded.”

