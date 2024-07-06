Hyderabad’s Jayanth makes mark at National Motorcycle Racing

Hyderabad’s Jayanth Prathipati of Gusto Racing India, qualified in 5th position in the TVS Apache RR 310 Open category.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 09:43 PM

Hyderabad’s Jayanth Prathipati in action at the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in Chennai.

By Praharsha Majeti

Chennai: Ecstatic racing action was witnessed during the weekend as the prestigious MMSC (Madras Motor Sports Club) 2nd round of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 at MIC(Madras International Circuit), got off in Chennai on Saturday.

Jayanth was involved in a furious fight in Race-1 with veterans Senthil Kumar, Manoj Y and Raj Kumar of Coimbatore, where he exhibited his tremendous racecraft and fought till the end of the race. There were numerous instances where the riders were exchanging their positions throughout the race and rubbing their elbows out.

Jayanth managed to finish Race-1 in third position behind Senthil Kumar and Manoj Y in an enthralling battle by riding very sensibly, conserving his tyres and making some clinically precise moves. Jayanth said “I didn”t have a good qualification on Friday as the bike wasn”t set up to the best of my liking and eventually I was not feeling confident riding it. I didn”t dwell on that much, instead shifted my focus onto the upcoming race-1. I had an amazing race-1 engaging in a solid fight with Senthil Kumar & Manoj Y. The weather was just so perfect with overcast conditions. I gave my best attempt to secure a top spot and was happy to finish the race on the podium (third position) and looking forward to tomorrow’s Race-2”

Earlier in Round 1, Jayanth finished Race-1 and Race-2 in second and third positions respectively. This podium in Race-1 of Round 2 strengthens his second position in the overall championship. Noteworthy mention goes to the likes of Rahil Shetty, another talented racer for Hyderabad, who finished the race-1 of the Pro-stock 301-400cc category in fourth position mixing himself in a breath taking battle with riders from the mighty team TVS Racing.