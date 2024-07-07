Hyderabad’s Jayanth celebrates double triumphs

Jayanth secured second position in Race-2 of the TVS Apache RR 310 Open category, after starting from third and having a great launch.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 09:50 PM

Hyderabad’s Jayanth Prathipati after his double trophy wins in Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennai: Hyderabad’s Jayanth Prathipati of Gusto Racing India bagged double trophies at the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 at MIC in Chennai on Sunday.

Jayanth secured second position in Race-2 of the TVS Apache RR 310 Open category, after starting from third and having a great launch. Earlier, he clinched third position in Race-1, making it a remarkable weekend with both a second and third-place finish. He quickly picked up race pace joining the top 2 riders Senthil Kumar and Manoj Y in a breathtaking battle pulling away from the rest of the pack.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Jayanth makes mark at National Motorcycle Racing

The Hyderabad rider came up with a different strategy for Race-2 by attacking aggressively right from the get-go. He had a couple of position exchanges with race leaders and was ensuring not to put a foot wrong. This has imparted pressure on the race leader Senthil Kumar who committed a rare mistake and crashed out in the penultimate lap of the race. This has left the race proceedings with Jayanth and Manoj, where the latter managed to win the race and Jayanth finished the race in second position.

Jayanth said “I had an amazing launch in Race-2 and was able to keep up with the top 2. Unlike yesterday, the weather today was very hot leading to tyre grip issues due to which I couldn”t push the bike to its fullest. All that was running in my mind was to finish the race in a commendable position thereby helping with my overall championship. I’ve seen Senthil crashing out from the lead towards the second half of the race and that made me cautious about the track conditions. I’m happy for this result which is an improvement over yesterday’s third position and an overall second position in the championship. I am looking forward to Round-3”.