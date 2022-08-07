Hyderabad’s Jayanth Prathipati races to victory

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:56 AM, Sun - 7 August 22

Chennai: Hyderabad racer Jayanth Prathipati of team Gusto Racing India won the Stock 301-400cc category race in the Madras International Circuit hosted by MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in Chennai on Saturday.

Jayanth with all his experience conquered the race with fastest lap timing of 2:02:963 and won the race with sheer dominance and in style. “I thoroughly enjoyed the race right from the start involving multiple battles with other riders and several position exchanges with them. I had a tough fight with Sandeep and Shazan and I managed to make no mistakes under this intense pressure. The bike setup was beautiful and the weather condition was nothing but amazing making it a lovely day to race,” Jayanth said.

Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty managed to finish in fifth position in the Pro-stock 301-400cc category making it the only KTM machine to finish in top five. Rahil had an intense battle with the defending 10-time national champion Rajini Krishnan and the talented riders from the mighty team TVS Racing KY Ahmed and Deepak Ravikumar of Chennai. Rajendra Beedani of Hyderabad in the Idemitsu Honda CBR 150 Novice category, who qualified in third position and finished the race in fifth.

Praharsha Majeti

