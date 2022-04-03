Hyderabad’s Numaish extended till April 14

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition more popularly known as Numaish will be open from April 11 to 14 between 4 pm and 11 pm. However, it will remain closed on April 9 and 10.

Though the exhibition was supposed to conclude on April 8, it has been extended following the request of stall owners, the managing committee of the Exhibition Society said in a press release.

