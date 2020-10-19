Hyderabad’s Old city flooded yet again

Omer colony, Hafeezbabanagar C Block, Gulshan Iqbal colony and Lalithabagh worst-hit due to discharges of water from Gurram Cheruvu tank

By | Published: 12:57 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Several colonies in the older parts of the city were inundated following heavy rains on Saturday night and inflows into the tanks resulting in flooding once again. The most affected areas were Omer colony, Hafeezbabanagar C Block, Gulshan Iqbal colony and Lalithabagh due to heavy discharges of rain water from the Gurram Cheruvu tank located at Balapur. The irrigation authorities had dug up a channel on the road for discharge of water from the Gurram Cheruvu two days ago following heavy outflow from the tank.

In a few pockets the water level rose high and several vehicles were washed away along with gushing waters. There, however, were no complaints of people missing or building/wall collapse. The GHMC authorities and NDRF team swung into action and were busy rescuing people trapped inside the buildings in boats. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other higher officials of the GHMC went around the rain-affected localities and monitored the relief works.

Meanwhile, the Al Jubail colony was once again flooded on Sunday. As a local measure, the colony residents had left for safer places yesterday evening following a rainfall alert. The DRF teams and local youth cleared the water channels for smooth discharge of water into the nala.

Traffic movement was affected at the Moosarambagh Bridge after water stagnation following heavy rains. On the other hand with the HMWS&SB releasing water from Himayatsagar, the areas along the river Musi were flooded. Electronic goods and vehicles kept inside houses were badly damaged as water from Gurram Cheruvu gushed inside the colonies around 9 pm on Saturday.

“After announcements from public mosques around 6 pm on heavy rains, we moved to safer places carrying cash and costly items. However the electronic goods and auto rickshaws could not be shifted,” said Moin Ansari, a resident of Omer colony. The worst-hit were colonies lying near Gurram Cheruvu tank. On Sunday the authorities were seen shifting the stranded people from the flooded pockets of the colonies in JCB vehicles. “Everything is lost. All household articles were washed away. A neighbour gave us shelter at his double storied building at night, and in the morning the rescue teams brought me and my small children out,” said Shabana Begum, a local resident.

Several vehicles were seen submerged in the gushing waters on Saturday night. Authorities used boats to shift people from colonies of Hafeezbabanagar. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and others monitored the rescue operation. Several NGOs and groups of youth were seen distributing food packets and water bottles in the affected areas while a few persons distributed ropes and ladders to help people remove vehicles struck in mounds of slush.

