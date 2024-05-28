Hyderabad’s Rashmikaa upsets sixth-seed in ITF Women World Tennis Tour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 11:10 PM

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty recorded an upset victory over sixth-seed Ya-Hsuan Lee of Taiwan in the first round singles event of the ITF Women World Tennis Tour W35 ($25000) tennis tournament in Changwon, South Korea on Tuesday.

The State player defeated Ya-Hsuan Lee 7/6 (7), 6-2 to progress into the next round of the competition.

Results: Singles: First round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Ya-Hsuan Lee 7/6 (7), 6-2.