Hyderabad’s Rashmikaa stuns No 1 seed Irina Bara in ITF Women World Tennis Tour

In the first round tie, the State player showcased an excellent show to defeat Irina 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets to enter the next round of the competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 11:15 PM

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty delivered an upset victory by defeating No. 1 seed Irina Bara of Romania in the ITF Women World Tennis Tour W35 in Indore on Wednesday.

In the first round tie, the State player showcased an excellent show to defeat Irina 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets to enter the next round of the competition.

Also Read Mohammad Siraj almost quit Cricket before international debut, reveals on 30th birthday

In the doubles event, the pair of Rashmikaa and Vaidehee Chaudhari recorded a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 win over Kashish Bhatia and Diva Bhatia in the pre-quarterfinals.

Results: Singles: first round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Irina Bara (ROU) (1) 6-3, 6-0; Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehee Chaudhari bt Kashish Bhatia/Diva Bhatia 6-1, 6-1.