Hyderabad’s Shiva wins gold at National Para Swimming Competition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:33 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Kusnoor Shiva Kumar won a gold medal at the 21st National Para Swimming Competition held at Udaipur on Friday.

This is the second gold for the swimmer who trains under the guidance of coach Dinesh Rajoria at the Blue Dolphin Swim Club in Hyderabad.

He had won a gold medal in the 20th National Para Swimming Championship held at the Mount Litera Zee School in Bengaluru recently.

He competed in the 100m butterfly stroke event in the S-9 category.

Blue Dolphin Swim Club members congratulated the swimmer for winning second straight gold medal for the State and hoped that he would win many more laurels.

