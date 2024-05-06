Hyderabad’s Shloka wins gold in Unifi Offshore National Regatta

Hyderabad sailor Shloka Mahesh, from the Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) clinched gold with her team at the India’s Unifi Offshore National Regatta 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 10:26 PM

Shloka Mahesh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad sailor Shloka Mahesh, from the Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) clinched gold with her team at the India’s Unifi Offshore National Regatta 2024. The race involved sailing between Chennai and Mahabalipuram and back on Sunday.

RMYC’s triumph makes them the first civilian team to win the national championship since 2021. Shloka, aged 17, is a Class XII student of Meridian School, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Also Read TSWREIS boxers shine in 7th Youth Men and Women State Boxing