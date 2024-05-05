| Tswreis Boxers Shine In 7th Youth Men And Women State Boxing

TSWREIS boxers shine in 7th Youth Men and Women State Boxing

TSWREIS boxers Shrilekha, Nikitha, Ashwik and Vishnuvardhan won gold medals in the 7th Youth Men and Women State Boxing Championship held at Lalaguda, Secunderabad on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 10:37 PM

TSWREIS boxers during the boxing tournament in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) boxers Shrilekha, Nikitha, Ashwik and Vishnuvardhan won gold medals in the 7th Youth Men and Women State Boxing Championship held at Lalaguda, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Shrilekha dominated the 48-50 kg category, Nikitha triumphed in 45-48 kg, Ashwik emerged victorious in 75-80 kg and Vishnuvardhan clinched the 60-63.5 kg division.

Hyderabad’s Jalal bags gold:

Hyderabad pugilist Syed Jalal bagged gold in the 71-75 weight category event of the 7th Youth Men and Women Boxing Championships. Jalal is a first-year student of the ECE group at TKR Engineering College, Meerpet.