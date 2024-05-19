‘Amma Avakai Adhbutaha’, a innovative culinary theatre experience

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 May 2024, 02:54 PM

Geetha Bhascker Dhaassyam

Hyderabad: In a vibrant showcase of tradition and an effort to promote Telugu culinary heritage, Onamaalu and The Culinary Lounge presented ‘Amma Avakai Adhbutaha,’ an innovative culinary theatre experience showcasing preparation of iconic Telugu pickle, Avakaya. The event, part of culinary documentation undertaken by Onamaalu, began with a ‘Naatu Dappu’ performance by rural women from Siddipet, setting a lively and authentic atmosphere.

Geetha Bhascker Dhaassyam, an actor, educationist, and passionate cook, demonstrated her distinctive Telangana style of Avakaya preparation. For her, Avakaya is about life experiences and the joy of sharing it with friends and relatives. She recreated the step-by-step process for guests at The Culinary Studio, sharing tips and stories. Later, guests enjoyed avakaya annam, as she served to each of them by hand. The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to reminisce about their own Avakaya experiences.

Guests, including notable figures such as producer Swapna Dutt and singer Smitha, indulged in traditional Telugu snacks such as ‘Gunta Ponganaalu’ with ‘Thurimina Mamidikaya Pachadi’, ‘Kobbari Mutti’, ‘Rajahmundry Style Tomato Bhajji’, and ‘Bezawada Mirapakaya Bhajji’. The highlight was the tasting of rice mixed with freshly made Avakaya, prepared by Chef Satya.

“Avakaya making has been so much a part of my growing up. It was a family affair with every one participating. I heard so much about Geetha gari Avakaya parties from Tharun (Bhascker). I am glad I finally got to be a part of it,” said Swapna Dutt. “It is important to pass on the culinary traditions to next generation,” said singer Smitha.

Further, the initiative by Onamaalu plans to host culinary theatres, training sessions, and workshops across various micro-cuisines of Telugu, providing a platform for culinary enthusiasts to explore and learn. Additionally, Onamaalu aims to curate a unique culinary museum, showcasing the evolution and diversity of Telugu cuisine over the centuries.