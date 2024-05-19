Ayushmann Khurrana encourages Maharashtra youth to vote in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Election Commission of India has enlisted the actor to encourage young voters to participate in large numbers in the elections

By ANI Published Date - 19 May 2024, 02:56 PM

File Photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana encouraged young voters to participate in large numbers for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) enlisted Khurrana to encourage young voters to participate in large numbers in the upcoming elections. The ECI’s initiative aims at maximising voter turnout and ensuring citizens exercise their democratic right to vote in choosing their representatives.

Khurrana, who enjoys significant popularity among the youth, took to X to appeal to the voters of Maharashtra, urging them to exercise their voting rights as the state heads to the polls on Monday, May 20.

In the video message, he said, “Friends, the time has come to vote. Yes, the Lok Sabha Election is happening in phases, and now it’s your turn. Every vote is important because you will decide which leaders will steer the country in the right direction. Your vote is your voice. So vote, and make your voice count, because together we can shape a bright future for our country. Voting is your duty. Let’s all participate in this festival of democracy. Jai Hind!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khurrana has recently signed a global record deal with Warner Music India. His first collaboration under this deal is the song ‘Akh Da Taara’. He was last seen in the movie ‘Dream Girl 2’, where he starred alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. The film received positive responses from audiences.

Elections in six Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are scheduled for phase-5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that will be part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the first four phases has concluded and for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, voting is set to be held on May 20.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.