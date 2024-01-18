Hyderabad’s Sneha clinches title in second Leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Sneha, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2023, opened and closed the final round with eagles on way to a card of 7-under 63

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 06:09 PM

Sneha Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh played a superb closing round to grab her first win of the season in the second Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sneha, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2023, opened and closed the final round with eagles on way to a card of 7-under 63. She rallied from four shots behind overnight leader Hitaashee Bakshi (68) to win by one. Sneha with 68-73-63 totalled 6-under 204 and Hitaashee, who finished runner-up for the second time in as many weeks, finished at 5-under 205.

Also Read Suryakumar Yadav update fans about Ankle surgery

Ridhima Dilawari had a solid 2-under 68 and was third, while last week’s winner, amateur Nishna Patel shot a 71. She was tied fourth with Khushi Khanijau (71) at 2-over 212. Amandeep Drall (68-71-74) finished sixth and Vani Kapoor (76-69-70) was seventh.

Amateurs Mannat Brar (72) and Vidhatri Urs (73) emphasised the amateur strength in Indian women’s golf by finishing tied eighth at 216. Rhea Jha (76) was 10th, Neha Tripathi (74) was 11th and Ananya Datar (70) ended 12th.

Sneha and Hitaashee played in different groups but were engaged in a close tussle.

Sneha, who was four behind Hitaashee, got off to a super start with an eagle and added a birdie on the third. Hitaashee, playing in the lead group, also birdied the second and third and added a third birdie on the sixth.

Sneha eagled the final hole and joined Hitaashee at 6-under for the tournament.

Hitaashee needed a birdie on the Par-5 18th and a par would mean a play-off. She ended up dropping a shot to hand Sneha the win. Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second last week behind amateur Nishna who won.

Sneha now takes the lead on the Hero Order of Merit after the first two legs of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.