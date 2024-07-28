Telangana’s Tania identified among three victims of Delhi coaching centre flood

Sources said that Taniya Soni (21), the daughter of Vijay Kumar, a manager at SRP-I underground mine in Srirampur was among the three aspirants who met a watery grave when the basement was flooded by rainwater. Vijay Kumar hails from Bihar.

By IANS Updated On - 28 July 2024, 01:28 PM

Mancherial: A female civil services aspirant from the district was among three persons who drowned in a flooded basement of a building which housed an IAS coaching centre in New Delhi on Saturday.

Soni joined the coaching centre with an aim to become an IAS officer a year ago. Her parents, who were in Nagpur to admit their daughter in a college, rushed to New Delhi to bring the body of Soni back to Mancherial. Her body was retrieved during a rescue operation taken up jointly by personnel of NDRF, local police and fire department.

The three aspirants were trapped in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Bada Bazar Marg around 7 pm on Saturday. The building of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rains in the capital of the country. The basement filled up to 12 feet of water in no time, making it impossible to escape for the aspirants, according to reports.