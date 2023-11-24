Hyderabad’s Trisha in India ‘A’ squad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer and member of the India’s under-19 World Cup winning squad G Trisha has been named in the India A women’s T20 team that will take on England A women’s team in a three-match T20 series, beginning in Mumbai on November 29.

The team will be led by Kerala cricketer C Minnu Mani. Trisha is a right-handed top-order batter. Meanwhile, Minnu Mani, the 24-year-old off-spinner is also the first cricketer from Kerala to lead an India ‘A’ Women side. Minnu, who hails from Wayanad, a district in Northern Kerala, has played four matches for India taking five wickets.

She made her international debut during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Mirpur this July. Minnu was also a part of India’s gold medal-winning women’s team during the Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this year.

India ‘A’ Women will play three matches against England ‘A’ Women on November 29, December 1 and 3, and all the matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India ‘A’ Women squad: C Minnu Mani (captain), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry, Shreyanka Patil, G Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, G Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, G Kashavee, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik.