Women’s World Tennis Tour: Rashmikaa enters semifinals

Shrivalli Rashmikaa got the better of Vaishnavi Adkar 6-1, 6-4 without much ado in the quarterfinals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa got the better of Vaishnavi Adkar 6-1, 6-4 without much ado in the quarterfinals.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa continued her good run to enter the semifinal in the women’s singles at the Women’s World Tennis Tour W$25,000 tennis tournament at Bowring Institute Club, Bengaluru on Friday.

The youngster got the better of Vaishnavi Adkar 6-1, 6-4 without much ado in the quarterfinals. However, it was curtains for her in the doubles event as she, along with her partner Vaidehi Choudhari, went down fighting in three sets.

Also Read National Shooting Championship: Telangana shooters impress

The duo of Rashmikaa-Vaidehi lot to the pair of Cherubini Diletta of Italy and Schmidt Antonia of Germany 6-0, 0-6, 3-10.

Results: Singles Quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-1,6-4 ;

Doubles Semifinals: Cherubini Diletta (ITA)/Schmidt Antonia (GER) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa /Vaidhei Choudari 0-6,6-0,10-3.