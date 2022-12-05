Hyderabad’s Trisha in Indian U-19 World Cup team

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:40 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer G Trisha, who impressed everyone with her bat in the recently-concluded domestic tournaments, has been selected for the Indian Under-19 women’s cricket team that will compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29.

She has been also named in the side that will compete in the T20 series against South Africa from December 17.

Indian opener Shafali Verma will lead the side. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the team for the maiden edition of the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, as well as for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U-19.

All the five T20 matches will be played at Tuks Oval, Pretoria on December 27, 29, 31 and January 2 and 4 respectively.

In the U-19 Women’s World Cup, which will feature 16 teams, India have been placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland.

The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where the sides will be pooled into two groups of six each.

India team for ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

India U-19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.