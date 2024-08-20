| Hydra Bjp Wants Govt To Take Action Against Officials Responsible For Granting Permissions

HYDRA: BJP wants govt to take action against officials responsible for granting permissions

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, BJP MLA, K Venkataramana Reddy, alleged that the HYDRA authorities were demolishing houses of people, though they constructed them after obtaining all requisite permissions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 06:51 PM

K Venkataramana Reddy

Hyderabad: Stating that the action of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) was causing harm to common man, BJP MLA K Venkatramana Reddy questioned government’s inaction towards officials responsible for granting permissions to construct structures on lake beds and government lands.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Reddy alleged that the HYDRA authorities were demolishing houses of people, though they constructed them after obtaining all requisite permissions.

“We are not against demolishing illegal structures. But what about the officials who granted permission by creating fake documents and sold lands to people. The government should take action against them too,”he said.

The BJP MLA said the HYDRA was doing more harm than benefit to the common man, hence, the State government should take corrective measures to set right things in the revenue department.

“If the State government does not take steps to stop HYDRA from demolishing houses we would be forced to take up agitation against it,”he warned.