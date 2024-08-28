HYDRAA Commissioner directs officials to look into encroachment complaints in Musheerabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath made a surprise visit to Musheerabad constituency on Wednesday evening to look into the complaints of encroachment.

The HYDRAA Commissioner along with the officials inspected the complaint of the locals that illegal constructions were taken up on the canal in Manemma Gully in Ramnagar Chowrasta. Locals complained that the road had become narrow in Manemma Gully and the nala has been encroached.

The women complained that every time it rains, the flood water enters the houses, and they face severe problems. Ranganath ordered the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Town Planning and Revenue officials to examine the details of those who occupied the road and took up illegal constructions.