Hysea Innovation Summit to be held on November 5

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Tuesday announced that the 28th edition of the annual Hysea Summit – Hysea Innovation Summit 2020 will be held in a hybrid manner on November 5.

The first half of the summit will happen virtually which will include conference and expo, while the second half which is the awards function will happen physically from 5 pm onwards.

The summit is expected to see participation from 150 startups and over 1,000 delegates, including more than 200 IT industry leaders. For the physical awards event, the attendance will be limited to 100 people in line with the government regulations and physical distancing norms.

The summit will see the launch a white paper on ‘Post-Covid imperatives for Hyderabad IT industry’ that has been prepared is association with KPMG, CBRE and the Government of Telangana. This report will cover certain aspects like how the businesses and government responded to the pandemic and how they are preparing for the future.

To honour the major achievements of IT/ITES companies in Hyderabad awards will be presented in various categories, including for achievements in IT/ITES Exports and Product development. The award categories for Product Development include — enterprise startup, consumer startup, established products, products with social impact, covid-related products and women-led products.

Additionally, Hyderabad’s Hot 10 startups will be chosen by Hysea and they will get sponsorship for one year mentoring by TiE by giving them associate membership of TiE Hyderabad.

Bharani K Aroll, President, Hysea said, “Hysea aims to foster and promote the growth of Telangana’s IT Industry which has been growing consistently at 15 percent or more year on year. Hyderabad with its growing infrastructure and nurturing from the state government has become one of the most attractive IT destinations in the world.”

