TS man to attend Acton varsity meet

Ranjith is co-founder and director of Swatantrata Center of Human Flourishing Foundation, a classical liberal-based public policy think tank.
Hyderabad: Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Huzur Nagar, has been awarded a full scholarship to attend the prestigious Acton University Conference in Grand Rapids, USA from June 24 to 27.
Ranjith is co-founder and director of Swatantrata Center of Human Flourishing Foundation, a classical liberal-based public policy think tank.
The Conference is a four-day event that delves into the relationship between theology, philosophy, entrepreneurship, and market-based economics.