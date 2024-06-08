TS man to attend Acton varsity meet

Ranjith is co-founder and director of Swatantrata Center of Human Flourishing Foundation, a classical liberal-based public policy think tank.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 10:03 PM

Hyderabad: Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Huzur Nagar, has been awarded a full scholarship to attend the prestigious Acton University Conference in Grand Rapids, USA from June 24 to 27.

The Conference is a four-day event that delves into the relationship between theology, philosophy, entrepreneurship, and market-based economics.