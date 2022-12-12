HYSEA invites nominations for 30th edition of HYSEA 10x Product Awards & Expo

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:05 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) announced the 30th Edition of 10x Product Awards & Expo. The HYSEA 10x Product Awards are given to honour and recognise promising start-ups involved in product development, technology Innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The prestigious event, organised to celebrate the rise of Hyderabad as the hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, is inviting nominations from different start-ups (early stage to market-validated stages) to come and grow their startups by taking part in the event.

It provides a perfect platform for start-ups to grab the opportunity to receive mentorship, make quality connections and network effectively with corporate companies, and pitch an idea to investors.

The 30th edition of the showcase expo and finale is scheduled to take place on February 8, 2023, from 9 am to 7:30 pm at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Awards process

The nominations submitted will be shortlisted.

The shortlisted products will be assessed by a panel of leading entrepreneurs, venture Capitalists, HNIs, business leaders, CIOs, and academicians.

After assessing, the panel will select the 10 most promising startups for the showcase at the expo.

The selected start-ups will receive 3 months of intense mentoring from tech leaders.

The last date to submit nominations is January 10, 2023. For registration and other details, visit https://app.thebizplanner.com/public/application/inc/637df10acbaaf00126fc7865

30th Edition of @HYSEA1991 10x Product Awards is back!! Inviting #startups from Idea stage to Market-Validated to register & grab the opportunity to receive mentorship, corporate-connect, & pitch to investors. Register now at https://t.co/To4J3ERAZU@Manisha_saboo pic.twitter.com/G9qSfcdM2A — Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) (@teamTSIC) December 12, 2022