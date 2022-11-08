HYSEA, HFF hold `Catalyst’ to bring together large and startup companies

HYSEA in collaboration with Hyderabad Fintech Forum organised `Catalyst’ event Tuesday at HICC.

Hyderabad: Industry body Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) in collaboration with Hyderabad Fintech Forum (HFF) organised `Catalyst’ event Tuesday at HICC. It is a platform to connect and promote collaboration of large corporates and startups for exchange of knowledge and ideas. The innovation confluence brought domain specialists, technology experts and business leaders from large and startup organisations.

“I am happy HYSEA and HFF have created this platform for corporates and startups to interact and collaborate. Considering BFSI is one of largest employment generators, the fintech theme for the first edition of Catalyst series is apt. All players in the innovation ecosystem should explore working with government financial institutions like T-Wallet, State Finance Corporation, Streenidhi Bank to see if we can improve efficiencies in service delivery as they touch the lives of citizens,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Principal Secretary.

Manisha Saboo, HYSEA President and Delivery Head-IVS and Campus Head Infosys Hyderabad SEZ and Indore, said Hyderabad is at the tipping point of becoming the innovation capital of India. HYSEA is bringing large organisations and startups together, creating opportunities to exchange thoughts and enhance collaboration”.

HFF and HYSEA will host more such events in the next two-three quarters to support the startup companies in fintech and deep tech areas, said JA Chowdary, Founding member of HFF.

Sirisha Voruganti, Managing Director, JC Penny stressed on `need for innovation in banking’ in her keynote address. Three panels on `Payment Systems’, `Blockchain’ and `AI in Fintec’ were held. Nine startups have made presentations, a release said.