Hyderabad-based Hysea elects its first woman president

Published: Updated On - 05:15 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) has elected its first women president. Infosys Hyderabad SEZ Centre Head Manisha Saboo will be the new president of Hysea for the term 2022-24. She takes over this role from the outgoing president Bharani K Aroll, CEO, Infopeers.

Manisha represents Infosys in Hysea and as the Hysea CSR forum lead she steered Hysea Covid relief activities. She has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry and as centre head of Infosys HYD-SEZ she ensured the stellar contribution of Infosys in Telangana by building symbiotic relationships with academia, government, and industry.

As a woman leader, she is committed to helping other women build careers – be it inspiring young girl students to pursue career, enabling young women returning to work or guiding mid-level women managers with their career aspirations. Telangana Government has honoured her with “Women Achiever Award” for leadership in the corporate world.

As president of Hysea, her vision is to further strengthen Hysea’s value proposition as the primary association of IT Industry in Telangana through building an ecosystem where member organisations flourish by fostering collaboration, nurturing innovation, synergetic interactions with startups, product companies, GDC and IT services organisations.

She also plans to fortify partnership with the government, join hands to promote IT industry growth in Telangana and change Hyderabad IT landscape by bringing more inclusivity and developing more women for leadership.

Along with Manisha, the other office bearer roles include firstsource president and COO Prashanth Nandella as vice president, Auropro Soft Systems president Ramakrishna Lingireddy as general secretary and TalentSprint MD and CEO Dr Santanu Paul as treasurer.

