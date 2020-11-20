Hyundai cars lowest in maintenance cost: AUTOCAR

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Hyundai cars have been declared as the lowest in maintenance cost across all segments- premium, mid-size SUV, mid-size sedan, compact-sedan and compact hatchback. This recognition has been given by the AUTOCAR magazine.

The winners include Elantra (Premium sedan), Tucson (premium SUV), Creta (mid-Size SUV), Verna, (mid-Size Sedan), Aura (compact sedan), Venue (compact SUV) and Grand i10 NIOS (compact hatchback). For a detailed review, November issue of AUTOCAR magazine can be checked or visit a Hyundai Dealer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .