Hyundai Mobis, Swiss firm to promote in-vehicle infotainment system

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:36 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's leading auto parts maker, said on Monday it will promote an advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system jointly developed with a Swiss company for next-generation vehicles.

Hyundai Mobis and Luxoft are “at the final stage” of developing the IVI platform for future vehicles and will introduce it at the International Suppliers Fair to be held in Germany on October 11, Hyundai Mobis said in a statement.

The two companies’ IVI platform, named Mobis Infotainment System (MIS), can fully control six displays — digital cluster, augmented reality heads-up display, center stack display and three displays for passenger seats, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Mobis said it will promote the MIS platform in global markets and seek opportunities to sell it to multinational carmakers.

Hyundai Mobis is a core affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which also has Hyundai Motor and Kia under its wing. Hyundai Mobis owns a 21.43 per cent stake in Hyundai Motor.

In the January-June period, the company obtained $2.57 billion worth of parts orders from global carmakers, except for its captive buyers Hyundai Motor and Kia.

Hyundai Mobis earns about 90 per cent of its sales from Hyundai Motor and Kia, with 10 percent coming from other carmakers.