Hyundai’s 10-day service camp starts from Dec 14

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, a 10 day nationwide service camp for customers from December 14 to 23 at 1,288 Hyundai Service points across India.

The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic offers a wide range of benefits to customers such as complimentary one year extended warranty for lucky 200 customers besides complimentary Amazon vouchers /fuel cards worth Rs 2,000 for lucky 1,000 customers

It also offers free top wash, 10 per cent discount on mechanical parts, up to 20 per cent discount on mechanical labour and complimentary 50 point check among others, a press release said.

Sales, Marketing & Service director Tarun Garg said, “We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality.”

