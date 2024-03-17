| I Am Fond Of Kate Moss Says Diana Penty About Her Fashion Icon

I am fond of Kate Moss, says Diana Penty, about her fashion icon

Diana then spoke about her fashion sensibilities and called it “minimal, effortless, easy comfortable and chic.”

By IANS Published Date - 17 March 2024, 10:57 PM

Bollywood actor Diana Penty presents a creation by designers Charu and Vasundhara during the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2024, in Mumbai, Sunday.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Diana Penty has talked about how she fan girls over Hollywood star Kate Moss and her chic fashion.

Diana, who started her career as a model, walked the ramp as a showstopper at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI for designer duo Charu and Vasundhara.

Talking to IANS about a fashion icon she’s fond off, Diana said: “I am a huge fan of Kate Moss. I think she is super chic and effortless and got this boho vibe going on.”

“She’s so hot. I don’t know if I can play her onscreen but I am a huge fan of hers.”

She added: “That’s my vibe. For me comfort is everything. I dress accordingly so that I can be super chill, easy and comfortable during my day out.”

The actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with cine icon Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘Section 84′, which is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who had earlier directed Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Yudh’ in 2014 and ‘Te3n’ in 2015.