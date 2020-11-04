I am in a space where I am craving to create more: Vijay Varma

The actor, who plays a double role in the popular web-series “Mirzapur 2”, says he is now in a happy place.

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma has been around in the industry for over eight years but he became a household name only last year, after Gully Boy. He says he is content now, as he found the recognition he was craving for.

Vijay made his acting debut in 2012 with “Chittagong”. He was then seen in films like “Rangrezz”, “Monsoon Shootout”, “Raag Desh” and “Manto”. It was only in 2019 that he found fame, after he featured in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Gully Boy”.

“I think I got content as soon as I found the recognition that I was so craving for, which I feel I was rightfully deserving. It’s been nice,” Vijay told IANS.

He has evolved as a person too, with time.

“Over the years I have evolved as a person and I figured out I cannot be at unrest all the time. Now it is a lot easier. I think that people’s love changes the way you approach life,” he said.

The actor, who plays a double role in the popular web-series “Mirzapur 2”, says he is now in a happy place.

“I am in a much happier place, much content and also in a space where I am craving to create more,” he summed up.