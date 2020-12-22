I am lazy, tend to procrastinate: Kunaal Roy Kapur

The show revolves around Sameer and his newly wed wife Naina, played by Aahana Kumra, whose lives get sandwiched between their in-laws, who stay in apartments on either side of the one they live in.

Mumbai: Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur says he is lazy and likes to procrastinate. These were traits he connected with while portraying his latest role in the comedy web series, Sandwiched Forever.

In the show, he essays the role of Sameer, who introduces himself saying, “I am a freelance game developer and I WFH (work from home).”

“Sameer in ‘Sandwiched Forever’ is like me. I am as lazy as him, tend to procrastinate on things but we also love what we do. The funniest part is that we both like wearing yellow boxers,” Kunaal said.

New Show Alert! https://t.co/0wfz6O9iv6 — Kunaal Roy Kapur (@ikunaalroykapur) December 15, 2020

The show, also starring Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Lubna Salim, releases on SonyLIV on December 25.

Kunaal was recently seen in the thriller Footfairy, and the musical web show Bandish Bandits.