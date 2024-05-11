I am rubber stamp in the hands of Jagga Reddy: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 07:58 PM

Sangareddy: In a sensational comment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that he is just a rubber stamp in the hands of Congress senior leader T Jagga Reddy, who holds no position in government. Addressing a roadshow at Patancheru on Saturday, Revanth Reddy maintained that he would sign wherever Jagga Reddy wanted him to. Reddy said the entire Chief Minister’s Office was functioning under Jagga Reddy‘s directions. The comments had left everyone in the gathering surprised as Jagga Reddy holds no government positions and he had even lost the MLA election in Sangareddy in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s public meeting drew a poor response from the crowd as Congress candidate Neelam Madhu and the constituency in charge Kata Srinivas Goud had failed to mobilise enough people for the meeting. When compared to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s roadshow organsied at the same place on May 8, Revanth’s roadshow had attracted a poor response. The Patancheru roadshows of both these leaders had just indicated what could be the outcome of the Medak Lok Sabha election.

Revanth Reddy said that he would grant all the work the Patancheru people need if the voters give 50,000 vote majority to Congress candidate Madhu. Ministers Damodara Rajanarasimha, Konda Surekha, MLA Mynampally Rohit, T Jagga Reddy, Kata Srinivas Goud and others were present.