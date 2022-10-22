I couldn’t be happier to be having working Diwali: Tamannaah Bhatia

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Bhatia has more in store for her fans with the upcoming release of her romantic-drama flick ‘Gurthundha Seethakalam’, ‘Bhola Shankar’, Prime Video series ‘Jee Karda’ and Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories’.

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia has emerged as a true-blue pan-India star and this Dhanteras and Diwali she is the Lakshmi of her own career. After setting screens on fire with her top-notch performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries, she’s all set to make her Malayalam film debut as well.

Helmed by Arun Gopi, the shooting for the film has already begun and the busy bee Tamannaah will have a working festive season this Diwali! With mammoth hits like ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, and ‘F2: Fun and Frustration’ in recent times, Tamannaah remains unstoppable.

She also had a smash Hindi OTT hit with ‘Babli Bouncer’ and garnered appreciation for it as well. She also delivered jaw-dropping performances last year, including films like ‘11th Hour’, ‘November Story’, ‘Seetimaarr’ and ‘Maestro’.

Tamannaah said, “I couldn’t be happier to be having a working Diwali! I’ll celebrate the festivities with the entire cast and crew on the sets itself and I’m looking forward to it. I’m very grateful for all the amazing work that has been coming my way. The love that the audiences and my fans give me is what keeps me motivated all year round.”

Bhatia has more in store for her fans with the upcoming release of her romantic-drama flick ‘Gurthundha Seethakalam’, ‘Bhola Shankar’, Prime Video series ‘Jee Karda’ and Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories’.