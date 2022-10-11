‘You’ll never walk alone,’ Samantha shares cryptic post

Published: 03:27 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to posting frequently on social media and the actor seems to be in a philosophical mood. After sharing that she’s “down but not out” a couple of days ago, the actor posted another motivational quote on social media on Tuesday morning. Posting a picture of her wearing a slogan t-shirt with the message “you’ll never walk alone”, Samantha chose to hide her face. There have been rumours doing the rounds on social media that the actor has been suffering from a rare skin disease.

“In case you needed to hear this as well. YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE,” she wrote as the caption to the cryptic post. The ‘Shaakuntalam’ actor received support from her fans and friends in the film industry. While actor Tamannaah Bhatia left many heart emojis, fashion designer Kresha Bajaj commented “Love you” on Sam’s latest post. Stylist Neerajaa Kona added, “Never.”

“Sam!!! Finally you’re back. We missed you all these days… We love you sooooo much (sic),” commented a fan on the post that received 1 million likes.

On the film front, apart from ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Citadel’, the actor is expected to shoot for ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda soon.