I-League: Faysal stars in Sreenidi Deccan victory over Gokulam Kerala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Sreenidi Deccans Faysal Shayesteh in action.

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan secured their third consecutive win in the ongoing Hero I-League after defeating defending champions Gokulam Kerala 1-0 at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.

Afghanistan midfielder Faysal Shayesteh scored with a left footed effort from the edge of the box in the second half to send the Deccan Warriors to the top of the standings in the Hero I-League.

It was a hard fought battle between two teams who finished in the top three last seasons and the first half was an even contest with neither side able to carve a clear cut opening to score the first goal.

Gokulam Kerala came into the game with the joint-best defensive record, having not conceded a goal, and their first half display backed that up. Sreenidi Deccan has been the highest scoring side in the Hero I-League but it was not simply defence versus attack as the game wore on.

Missing captain David Castaneda and Rosenberg Gabriel, Sreenidi Deccan started with Phalguni Singh and Ramhlunchhunga and both players put in excellent performances. Just past the hour mark, Faysal received the ball on the edge of the box and he curled one into the bottom corner to become the first player to score against Gokulam Kerala this season.