Rasik, Abas star in Sreenidi Deccan’s big victory

Hyderabad: Rasik and Abas scored a brace each in Sreenidi Deccan’s 9-0 win over BHEL in the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Saturday.
In the one-sided clash, alongside Rasik and Abas, Hunghan, Levi, Hangzo, Samarth and Imtiyaz scored a goal each.
Results: Sreenidhi Deccan FC 9 (Hunghan 7’, Rasik 24’, 53’, Imtiyaz 62’, Abas 70’, 90’, Hangzo 75’, Levis 78’, Samarth 80’) bt BHEL 0.