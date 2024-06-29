Rasik, Abas star in Sreenidi Deccan’s big victory

Rasik and Abas scored a brace each in Sreenidi Deccan’s 9-0 win over BHEL in the Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 10:14 PM

Rasik and Abas scored a brace each in Sreenidi Deccan’s 9-0 win over BHEL in the Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.

Hyderabad: Rasik and Abas scored a brace each in Sreenidi Deccan’s 9-0 win over BHEL in the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Saturday.

In the one-sided clash, alongside Rasik and Abas, Hunghan, Levi, Hangzo, Samarth and Imtiyaz scored a goal each.

Also Read Social Sporting FC, Feelkhana FC share spoils

Results: Sreenidhi Deccan FC 9 (Hunghan 7’, Rasik 24’, 53’, Imtiyaz 62’, Abas 70’, 90’, Hangzo 75’, Levis 78’, Samarth 80’) bt BHEL 0.